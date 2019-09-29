Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette "Jan" Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Jan was born to the parents of Conrad and Simone Frerichs on January 6, 1941 in Manchester, NH, their only daughter, and graduated from St. Joseph's High School. Jan went on to be a graduate of the Sacred Heart School of Nursing. Jan became a Registered Nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH.



Jan married her high school sweetheart, Donald M Palmer, in August of 1960, and the couple relocated to Selma, AL where he was enlisted in the United States Air Force. Jan was involved with many of her children's activities as an active member of the South Little League Women's Auxiliary and was a longtime coach with the South Jr. Deb softball league. Jan's hobbies also included sewing and reading, and enjoyed watching her Boston Red Sox and NE Patriots, along with the Little League World Series.



Jan is survived by her sons, Donald M. Palmer II and wife Kim; Michael C. Palmer and wife Debbie; her daughter, Kelley A. Palmer; 9 grandchildren, Justin, Kyle, Corey, Marci, Dylan, Kelsey, Heather, Cody and Jacquelyn; and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Palmer; her daughter, Donna Palmer; son, Joseph Palmer; and parents Conrad and Simone Frerichs. She will also be dearly missed by her close friends, Pauline and Gordonna of Manchester.



After the cremation, a private family graveside service will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family is grateful for the condolences, and in lieu of flowers, please share a donation in Jeannette's name to the Community Hospice House, at 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH.



