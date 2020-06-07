Jeannette St Cyr Beaudet passed away at the age of 102.
Jeannette worked hard all of her life yet would set everything aside to make time for whoever needed her. The old saying "she would give you the shirt off her back" describes Jeannette perfectly as she would and did many, many times. She loved to travel, enjoyed going out to dinner and was well known for her passion for bingo and scratch tickets!
Jeannette was predeceased by her husband Maurice, who has been patiently waiting for her for 20 years and anyone who knew Maurice, knows that he was NOT a patient man! On Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, our dad was at the Gates of Heaven with a huge smile and open arms.
Mom was the heart of our family. Her gentle, kind nature and unconditional love for all of us created the special closeness we have for one another. Her family always came first (except for maybe bingo).
She will live in all of our Hearts Forever.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Roland Beaudet and wife Janice, Jacqueline Beaudet Sullivan and husband Martin, Suzanne Beaudet Gosselin and husband Donald, Donald Beaudet and wife Nancy; her grandchildren, Stephen Beaudet, Marc Beaudet, Brian Beaudet, Deborah McKinnon, Michael Sullivan, Kathleen Sullivan, Jennifer Freitas, Amy Thomas, Jason Beaudet and Jeffrey Beaudet; her great-grandchildren, Brianna Beaudet, Cooper Beaudet, Claire Beaudet, Alexa Beaudet, Hudson Beaudet, Sydney Beaudet, Ashlyn Beaudet, Megan McKinnon, Max Sullivan, Madison Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Allyson Young, Anna Freitas, Colin Freitas, Aidan Tsoumbanos, Ari Tsoumbanos, Cody Beaudet, Zachary Beaudet, Amelia Beaudet, Emily Beaudet; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Jeannette will be laid to rest with a private ceremony at Mount Calvary Cemetery's Mausoleum. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Jeannette's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Jeannette worked hard all of her life yet would set everything aside to make time for whoever needed her. The old saying "she would give you the shirt off her back" describes Jeannette perfectly as she would and did many, many times. She loved to travel, enjoyed going out to dinner and was well known for her passion for bingo and scratch tickets!
Jeannette was predeceased by her husband Maurice, who has been patiently waiting for her for 20 years and anyone who knew Maurice, knows that he was NOT a patient man! On Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, our dad was at the Gates of Heaven with a huge smile and open arms.
Mom was the heart of our family. Her gentle, kind nature and unconditional love for all of us created the special closeness we have for one another. Her family always came first (except for maybe bingo).
She will live in all of our Hearts Forever.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Roland Beaudet and wife Janice, Jacqueline Beaudet Sullivan and husband Martin, Suzanne Beaudet Gosselin and husband Donald, Donald Beaudet and wife Nancy; her grandchildren, Stephen Beaudet, Marc Beaudet, Brian Beaudet, Deborah McKinnon, Michael Sullivan, Kathleen Sullivan, Jennifer Freitas, Amy Thomas, Jason Beaudet and Jeffrey Beaudet; her great-grandchildren, Brianna Beaudet, Cooper Beaudet, Claire Beaudet, Alexa Beaudet, Hudson Beaudet, Sydney Beaudet, Ashlyn Beaudet, Megan McKinnon, Max Sullivan, Madison Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Allyson Young, Anna Freitas, Colin Freitas, Aidan Tsoumbanos, Ari Tsoumbanos, Cody Beaudet, Zachary Beaudet, Amelia Beaudet, Emily Beaudet; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Jeannette will be laid to rest with a private ceremony at Mount Calvary Cemetery's Mausoleum. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Jeannette's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.