Jeannette (Pauline) Stanek, 77, passed away on March 21, 2019 surrounded by loving family at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord, following a short fight with bladder cancer. She was born on March 19, 1942 in Chicopee, MA to the late Frank and Mary (Dion) Stanek.



She was the head of Housekeeping at the YMCA for many years before retirement. She always loved children and loved the environment and helping at the YMCA.



Pauline enjoyed her time spent gardening, fishing, camping, and most importantly her time spent with her family and her beloved German Shepard Duke.



She was predeceased by her brothers Joe, Frank, Roger, and Albert; sisters Theresa, and Alice; uncle Wilfred Dion; and aunt Therese Dion.



Pauline leaves behind her beloved husband of 30 years, Daniel E. Anthony; brothers Robert Stanek, and George Stanek; sisters Rita Labrecque, Helen Manseau; and sister-in-law Marlene Stanek; and cousins Carol Chaput, Denise Roberge, Susan French, and Andy Dion; as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Havenwood Heritage Heights for their excellent care during her stay.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26th from 5-7 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH.



To view Pauline's online tribute, send a message of condolence to the family, or for more information please visit



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 24, 2019

