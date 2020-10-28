1/1
Jeannette V. Cassidy-Rogier
1931 - 2020
Jeannette V. Cassidy-Rogier, 88, of Manchester, NH, died October 25, 2020.

Born in Manchester, NH on November 23, 1931, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Elizabeth (Comeau) Morin. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.

Until her retirement in 1992, she worked in consumer credit with Bank East.

Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, she was a parishioner of Saint Pius X Church.

Jeannette enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, and reading. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.

She was predeceased by her first husband Maurice W. Cassidy in 1985 as well as her second husband, Charles L. Rogier in 2007. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Linda Cassidy-LaPearle.

Family members include two sons, Richard Cassidy and Donald Cassidy; two daughters, Rita Charpentier and Carol Fox; two stepsons, James C. Rogier and Gary L. Rogier; a stepdaughter, June Rogier; eleven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Funeral services are private.

Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
