Service Information
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack , NH 03054
(603)-424-5530
Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
16 Baboosic Lake Road
Merrimack , NH
Funeral Mass
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
16 Baboosic Lake Road
Merrimack , NH
Obituary

Jeannie Eggleston Larson, 60 years young, of Merrimack, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jeannie's strength was a true and constant inspiration to those who were lucky enough to know her. The world is a better place because Jeannie touched the lives and hearts of so many.



Jeannie was born Phyllis Jean Eggleston on January 26, 1959, in Galveston, Texas, to the late Seldon and Virginia (Rothfuchs) Eggleston. Raised in Galveston, Texas, Jeannie graduated from O'Connell High School, then attended the



After graduating, Jeannie worked for the Balcones Research Center at The University of Texas until 1990, when Don Larson, who was attending his sister's wedding in Austin, swept Jeannie off her feet. In March 1993, Jeannie married Don and moved to Merrimack, N.H., where she lived and enjoyed the rest of her life.



Jeannie devoted herself to her family and friends and was always surrounded by love. Jeannie and Don were inseparable. They were the love of each other's lives and true soulmates. She adored her children, Sara and Matthew, and her four furry children: Jodi, Bonnie, Ruby and Moose. Jeannie also was a dear friend to many, always sharing her infectious smile, her warm heart, her compassion and kindness, and her gentle spirit. Jeannie supported and endlessly networked for and with other parents of children with special needs, advocating to improve their life conditions. She was the Merrimack Tigers-Special Olympics Team's most enthusiastic fan and helped to provide opportunities for athletes with special needs to compete in various sporting events.



Heaven has now gained a beautiful angel. Jeannie will be missed by all, and we pray that the Lord's hands guide her to a place of everlasting love and peace, free of pain and suffering. On behalf of our entire family, we would like to thank all of the many wonderful friends and neighbors; her Special Olympics family; and the many doctors, nurses, hospice staff, health aides and caregivers who assisted and supported Don and Jeannie over the years.



Jeannie will be forever remembered by her loving husband of 27 years, Donald Larson; her two children, Sara and Matthew Larson; her two brothers, Stephen Eggleston and his wife Sandra, and Bobby Eggleston and his wife Melissa; her two sisters, Mary Claywell-Hostetter and her husband Jerry, and Linda Perryman and her husband James. Jeannie will also be remembered by Don's three brothers, James Larson and his wife Pam, David Larson and his wife Donna, and Paul Larson and his wife Kay, as well as his sister, Marilyn Beets and her husband Greg; along with numerous nieces, nephews and close friends that Jeannie held dear.



SERVICES: We invite you to attend any or all of the following events to honor and celebrate the life of our precious Jeannie:



Visitation service will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery. Following the burial, all are invited to attend a reception with Jeannie's family in the church hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeannie's memory can be made to the Merrimack Tigers, c/o Special Olympics, 650 Elm Street #200, Manchester, NH 03101, or to Erica's Run at Erica Pombrio Foundation, c/o Strikeback Dynamic Defense Systems, 458 DW Highway Unit #8, Merrimack, NH 03054.



To leave an online message of condolence for the family, please visit

