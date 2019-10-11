GOFFSTOWN - Jeannie Rita Noble, 64, passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2019, in her Goffstown home with her loving husband Stephen by her side.
Born in Nashua on March 2, 1955, she was the daughter of Eugene and Rita (Nadeau) Frennette.
During her life, Jeannie enjoyed reading her Bible, talking and sharing about the Lord, gardening, painting, and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Heidi Noble in 2005.
Family members include her husband, Stephen Noble; her son, Joseph Noble and his wife Stephanie; her granddaughter, Karmin; and loving brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Congregational Church of Goffstown, 8 Main St., Goffstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace to You.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2019