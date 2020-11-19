Jeannine (Croteau) Labore, 82, of Manchester, NH, died November 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born in Manchester, NH, on March 27, 1938, she was the daughter of Ferdinando Croteau and Felixine Auger. She was educated in the local school system.
Prior to retirement, she worked at RCL Electronics in Manchester, NH.
Jeannine enjoyed raising her four children, sewing, quilting, playing cards with family and friends, yard sales, going to casinos, camping with the family and spending winters in Florida with her husband.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Joseph E. R. Labore in 2018.
Family members include her children, Richard Labore and wife Cheryl of Manchester, Denis Labore and wife Louise of Manchester, Claire King and husband Patrick of Bayonet Point, FL, Diane Fox of Manchester; her grandchildren, Lindsay Overko and husband Steve, T.J. Labore and wife Amy, Allison Labore, Sarah Labore, Eric Fox, Brian Fox, Kristen Bateman and Nick King; great grandchildren Samuel, Christopher and Madeline; siblings Rita Croteau, Pauline (Croteau) Fauteaux and husband Jean-Guy, Doris (Croteau) Morin and husband Paul, Roger Croteau and wife Jeanie, George Croteau and wife Elaine, Lucille (Croteau) Schaechter and deceased siblings Bertrand Croteau, Ronald Croteau, and Fernand Croteau.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, are Friday, November 20th from 4 to 7pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10am at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum of Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to American Heart Association
or American Cancer Society
.
