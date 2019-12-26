MANCHESTER - Jeannine M. Brunelle, 90, died December 21, 2019 at Villa Crest Nursing Home following a brief illness.
She was born in Manchester on December 11, 1929, the daughter of Alphonse and Cecile Brunelle.
Prior to her retirement she had been a chiropractor and worked for the Daniel Webster Boy Scout Council.
Family members include one brother, Maurice Brunelle of Raymond, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Armand Brunelle.
SERVICES: A committal service will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 am in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 26, 2019