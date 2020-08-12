1/1
Jeannine M. Cote
1940 - 2020
Jeannine M. (Gilbert) Cote, 80, of Manchester, died suddenly on August 10, 2020, at the Elliot Hospital surrounded by family.

She was born in Black Lake, PQ, Canada on May 26, 1940, the daughter of Herve and Marie-Jeanne (Fluet) Gilbert. After her mother died at a young age, her father married her stepmother, Marie-Jeanne Bourque.

Devoted to her Catholic faith, she was a longtime active communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. For many years she was a Eucharistic minister visiting shut-ins from the Parish, as well as bringing communion to patients at the Elliot Hospital. She enjoyed walking, yardwork, bowling, volunteering at the VNA, and being a volunteer usher at the Palace Theatre, but nothing made her light up more than her grandchildren and eventually, her great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Cote.

Family members include her children: Christine (James) Dructor and David (Therese) Cote; grandchildren: Amanda Coleman (Matthew Lemear), Mitchell Dructor, and Delia Cote; and two great-granddaughters: Kinsley and Harper, with a great-grandson on the way. Siblings include Marielle Gilbert (Laurent Vachon), Huguette Gilbert (Julien Vachon), and the predeceased Carole Gilbert (Gilles Tanguay). Also of significance in her life was her sister-in-law, Denise Carignan; her aunt, Colombe Fluet; and eleven nieces and nephews

Due to the current circumstances and the health risks involved there are no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 am in St. Anthony Church, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Association or New Horizons, NH

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 12, 2020.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
August 11, 2020
My condolences go out to the Cote family. I'm truly sorry for your loss.
Dawn Desjardins
August 11, 2020
David & Christine my heart goes out to you and your families. Your Mom was so proud of her family especially her new great grand babies. My memories of both your parents are so vivid to me and will always have a special place in my heart. My prayers are with you and your family and your aunt Denise. oxoxoxo
Arlene Nye
Family Friend
August 11, 2020
Chere tante Jeannine
You have been am amazing role model to me. My heart is so sad. I feel grateful this wonderful woman was in my life. Chris, Dave, Jim, Terry, Amanda, Mitch, and Delia - thinking of you all and sharing your sadness. Love you all xoxo
Nicole Carignan
Family
August 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing David and Chris. I remember her being a very kind woman and I'm sure she will be missed.
Nanxy Lacroix Britton
Family Friend
August 11, 2020
So sad to hear the sudden passing of such a longtime friend. To the Cote and Gilbert families may the precious memories of Jeannine be a comfort to you now, and may it help to know that many thoughts and prayers are with you in your sorrow.
Gisele Maurais
August 11, 2020
So very saddened to hear of Jeannine's sudden passing yesterday morning. I have such fond memories of Cote parties with her and Raymond. I especially remember traveling to Canada to be present at their wedding so many years ago. My heart aches for Chris and Dave and their families. Will be keeping all of you in prayer.
Diane and Max Lavoie
Family
August 11, 2020
Our sincere sympathies to Jeannine's family. She was a special person and will be greatly missed by many.
Pauline & Ray Houle
Friend
August 11, 2020
My condolences to her family, from her cousin Gervais Gilbert in Trois-Rivières, Québec, Canada.
Gervais Gilbert
Family
August 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy
Marc & victoire Laurendeau
Friend
