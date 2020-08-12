Jeannine M. (Gilbert) Cote, 80, of Manchester, died suddenly on August 10, 2020, at the Elliot Hospital surrounded by family.
She was born in Black Lake, PQ, Canada on May 26, 1940, the daughter of Herve and Marie-Jeanne (Fluet) Gilbert. After her mother died at a young age, her father married her stepmother, Marie-Jeanne Bourque.
Devoted to her Catholic faith, she was a longtime active communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. For many years she was a Eucharistic minister visiting shut-ins from the Parish, as well as bringing communion to patients at the Elliot Hospital. She enjoyed walking, yardwork, bowling, volunteering at the VNA, and being a volunteer usher at the Palace Theatre, but nothing made her light up more than her grandchildren and eventually, her great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Cote.
Family members include her children: Christine (James) Dructor and David (Therese) Cote; grandchildren: Amanda Coleman (Matthew Lemear), Mitchell Dructor, and Delia Cote; and two great-granddaughters: Kinsley and Harper, with a great-grandson on the way. Siblings include Marielle Gilbert (Laurent Vachon), Huguette Gilbert (Julien Vachon), and the predeceased Carole Gilbert (Gilles Tanguay). Also of significance in her life was her sister-in-law, Denise Carignan; her aunt, Colombe Fluet; and eleven nieces and nephews
Due to the current circumstances and the health risks involved there are no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 am in St. Anthony Church, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Association or New Horizons, NH
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
