Jeannine R. (Duhaime) Robert, 90, of Bedford, NH passed into the kingdom of heaven on June 23, 2020 after a period of fading health. She was born in Manchester, NH on September 12, 1929. Jeannine was the sixth child of Rudolph and Cecile Duhaime.
Jeannine attended local Catholic schools and graduated from St. George's Parish High School for Girls in 1949. As a young woman, and continuing throughout her life, she shared her gift of music by singing and playing the piano at gatherings and with church choirs.
She was a gentle, caring soul who found an abundance of inner strength through prayer. Jeannine was best known for her self-less dedication to God and family. As a sign of her love, she was blessed with 12 children who cherished and admired her caring and optimistic outlook on life.
Putting others first, Jeannine was known to create large meals for her large family. Even as time passed, she never adjusted to cooking for small numbers. Her refrigerator was always overflowing and there was always room for more at her table. All looked forward to Jeannine's trifles, a birthday staple.
Flowers brought peace and simple joy to her life. Whether she was working in her garden or arranging flowers, Jeannine marveled at the beauty of God's colorful creations.
Her interest in local and world politics reflected her deep inquisitiveness and sharp mind.
In addition to being a homemaker, Jeannine worked at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home and many years at Macy's, where she was known affectionately as "JR".
In her final years, Jeannine's personal and spiritual growth continued with the grace of Ste Marie's Parish and, more specifically, the church's prayer and Bible groups. She also devoted countless hours toward the chapel's Eucharistic Adoration.
Jeannine was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Robert Sr., daughter, Denise Robert, son, Peter Robert, granddaughter, Rose Robert, and siblings Lucie Duhaime, Marcel Duhaime, Paul Duhaime, Claire Duhaime Noury, and Charles Duhaime. Her surviving siblings include Robert Duhaime of Peterborough, NH and Elise Duhaime Monroe of Glendora, CA.
Jeannine leaves behind her adoring children and their families: Francoise Elise and her husband Michael Guidi of Back Bay, MA, Thomas and Judith Robert of Landaff, NH, Ernest Jr. and Mariane Robert of Deerfield, NH, Martin Robert of Manchester, NH, Anne and Andrew Baker of Rye Beach, NH, Arthur Robert and Kathy Branagan of Natick, MA, David and Kendra Robert of Manchester, NH, John and Dani Robert of Norwalk, CT, Joseph Robert of Manchester, NH, and Chuck Robert of Tilton, NH. She was also blessed with 22 additional grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 realities, final services at St. Catherine's Church and Mt. Calvary Cemetery, both in Manchester, NH, were private.
If you would like to honor Jeannine's memory, her family would be grateful for offerings to the Ste Marie Parish Endowment Fund, 133 Wayne Street, Manchester, NH, 03102, https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/SainteMarieEndowmentFund/general.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.