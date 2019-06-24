GOFFSTOWN - Jeannine Vaillancourt, 86, of Goffstown, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Anita (Michel) Bruneau. Raised and educated in Manchester, she met and married the love of her life, the late Paul Vaillancourt. The young couple settled in Goffstown to raise their four beautiful children.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Jeannine worked diligently to provide for her family. For many years, she worked at local shoe factories including Pandora and Myrner Shoe.
Jeannine especially loved to spend time with family around the holidays. Jeannine was a humble and simple woman who enjoyed watching her soap operas and playing Bingo with friends.
Family members include her son, Richard Vaillancourt and wife Sandra of Goffstown; two daughters, Denise Lamy and husband James of Goffstown, and Diane Fortier and husband Dennis of Manchester; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Paul, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage, Jeannine was predeceased by a son, Robert Vaillancourt; grandson, Jason Greenwood; and sister, Rita O'Donnell.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m. from the Parish of the Transfiguration, 107 Alsace St., Manchester. A committal service will follow in the Mount Calvary Mausoleum Chapel, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on June 24, 2019