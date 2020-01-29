WEARE - Jeffrey A. Fortin, 39, of Weare, died accidentally on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in his home.
Born in Manchester on July 12, 1980, he was the son of Laurent and Betty Ann (Charpentier) Fortin. He was a resident of Weare for the past several months, formerly living in Londonderry.
In 1999, he graduated from Londonderry High School.
Jeff worked as a mechanic for Custom Truck One Source.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, ATVing, hunting and metal detecting. Jeff was known to his friends as "Motor."
In addition to his parents of Londonderry, family members include his brother, Timothy P. Fortin and his wife Dotty of Manchester; his niece, Piper Fortin of Manchester; and many doting aunts and uncles.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. from St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. After cremation, he will be interred in Mount Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 29, 2020