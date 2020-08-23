1/
Jeffrey A. Lafond
1987 - 2020
Jeffrey A. Lafond, 32, a resident of Manchester, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the Elliot Hospital after a brief illness. He was the son of Raymond and Rita (Paquette) Lafond.

He was born on August 24, 1987 in Manchester. Jeffrey was employed at Theo's Pizza for sixteen years. He will be remembered for being a caring and loving person.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his only daughter, Mya Leausa; his siblings, Deric and Auna Lafond and his extended family.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Jeffrey on Thursday, August 27th at 9:00 am at Sainte Marie Parish, 378 Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester, NH 03102. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a face mask and respect social distancing.

To view Jeffrey's online tribute, send condolences to family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Ste. Marie Church
