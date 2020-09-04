After having enjoyed a wonderful life, Jeffrey Alan MacKay, has entered into his heavenly kingdom on September 1, 2020 met by his dad, Alfred Stanley and mother and father in law Bertrand and Florence Croteau. Jeff was 73 years old and succumbed after a long battle with throat cancer. He was born in Exeter NH on March 17, 1947. Jeff graduated from Exeter High School in 1965 and started his working career at Sanders Associates in Nashua in 1967. He retired after many mergers with the same company now known as BAE in 2012. Jeff married the love of his life Diane Croteau MacKay and they enjoyed 49 1/2 years together. After spending 45 years in Merrimack NH, Diane and Jeff moved to a beautiful retirement community in Franklin NH where they quickly made friends and enjoyed their time there. Most important to Jeff were his children and especially his grandchildren. He and Diane never missed a sporting event that their children and their grandchildren were involved in. Jeff and Diane loved to travel all over the US and Europe. He enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach every spring for 38 years to play golf. Diane and Jeff found what they called "a slice of heaven" in St Simons Island GA where they were fortunate to spend the last five winters. Jeff was an avid trivia buff and loved to play games on his computer. But give him a scratch ticket and no man was happier!!! Jeff is survived by his wife Diane. His daughter Christine Mackay Post and son in law Jeffrey Post of Goffstown NH. His son Craig MacKay and his wife Colleen MacKay of Merrimack NH. His grandsons Taylor and Trever Post and step grandsons Jason and Tyler Donaghy. He is also survived by his mother Arlene Stanley, his brothers, Steven and Ronald MacKay and his sister Karen Rider and many in laws and friends. He was predeceased by his Dad Alfred J Stanley and his mother and father in law, Florence and Bertrand Croteau and a young brother, Alfred J Stanley Jr. as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents. There will be a celebration of his life at a Mass on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at Saint Paul's Church, 108 School St. Franklin NH at 10 am. Donations may be made to Jeff's favorite cause...The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse SD 57730-8900 or giving @crazyhorse.org. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium have been entrusted with arrangements. For more information please visit www.phaneuf.net