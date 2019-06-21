BEDFORD - Jeffrey "Jeff" Handschumaker, 39, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, in his Bedford home surrounded by his family and a close friend.
Jeff's wife Nicole (Griffin) Handschumaker and his two beautiful children, Brody and Addyson, his parents and sister, Linette, Bill and Kiersten Handschumaker and her fiancee Erin Romano are deeply grieved at their loss. Other members of the family include Jeff's in-laws, Cheryl Vallee, Bill Griffin and brother-in-law Chris Griffin, and grandparents Marion Handschumaker and Florence and Jerry Vachon.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, June 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. He will be laid to rest in Bedford Center Cemetery.
To view an online tribute, to send condolences to his family or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on June 21, 2019