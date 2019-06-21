Jeffrey Handschumaker (1980 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So very sorry to family and friends such a sad loss and way..."
    - Christine Locke
  • "So sad to loose a good man and friend. Jeff helped me many..."
    - Kieran Rice
  • "My deepest sympathies to you all."
    - Paul A Bouchard
  • "From the moment we met the Handschumaker's they were..."
    - Stacey Jackson
  • "To the Handschumaker family, our thoughts and prayers are..."
    - Bob and Dela Ainsworth
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
190 Meetinghouse Road
Bedford, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEDFORD - Jeffrey "Jeff" Handschumaker, 39, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, in his Bedford home surrounded by his family and a close friend.

Jeff's wife Nicole (Griffin) Handschumaker and his two beautiful children, Brody and Addyson, his parents and sister, Linette, Bill and Kiersten Handschumaker and her fiancee Erin Romano are deeply grieved at their loss. Other members of the family include Jeff's in-laws, Cheryl Vallee, Bill Griffin and brother-in-law Chris Griffin, and grandparents Marion Handschumaker and Florence and Jerry Vachon.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, June 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. He will be laid to rest in Bedford Center Cemetery.

To view an online tribute, to send condolences to his family or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
logo
Published in Union Leader on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.