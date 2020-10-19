Jeffrey J. Soterion, 51, of Bedford, passed away October 17, 2020 after a period of declining
health.
He was born in Manchester on May 23rd, 1969 to Charles and Colette (Roy) Soterion. He graduated from Manchester West High School and lived in Bedford for most of his life.
Jeff was self-employed as a sheet rocker and taper, a carpenter and a meat cutter where he learned in his early days at his dad's store, Charlie's Boynton Street Market. He also worked for Dave's Septic Service and The Granite Group.
Jeff was a big guy with a heart of gold. He would gladly help anyone in need. He loved his two pugs, Otis and Remy. Jeff also loved to cook for everyone, a love he shared with his dad. He was very generous with his friends and family and everyone else he came in contact with.
The family includes his wife, Michelle (Leonard) Soterion of Manchester; his mother, Colette, of Bedford; three siblings, Scott Soterion, Kevin Soterion and his wife, Mary Beth, all of Bedford and Donna (Soterion) Leonard and her husband, Matt, of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Private burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lamberfuneralhome.com