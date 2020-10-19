1/1
Jeffrey J. Soterion
1969 - 2020
Jeffrey J. Soterion, 51, of Bedford, passed away October 17, 2020 after a period of declining

health.

He was born in Manchester on May 23rd, 1969 to Charles and Colette (Roy) Soterion. He graduated from Manchester West High School and lived in Bedford for most of his life.

Jeff was self-employed as a sheet rocker and taper, a carpenter and a meat cutter where he learned in his early days at his dad's store, Charlie's Boynton Street Market. He also worked for Dave's Septic Service and The Granite Group.

Jeff was a big guy with a heart of gold. He would gladly help anyone in need. He loved his two pugs, Otis and Remy. Jeff also loved to cook for everyone, a love he shared with his dad. He was very generous with his friends and family and everyone else he came in contact with.

The family includes his wife, Michelle (Leonard) Soterion of Manchester; his mother, Colette, of Bedford; three siblings, Scott Soterion, Kevin Soterion and his wife, Mary Beth, all of Bedford and Donna (Soterion) Leonard and her husband, Matt, of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Services will be private. Private burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lamberfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

October 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss Colette. Denise and I will always have you and Don as well as your children in our prayers. Although we can't be there in person, we are there in spirit. Call you soon. PAUL & DENISE MONTPLAISIR
Paul & Denise Montplaisir
Brother
October 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the whole family.
The Ricard Family.
Steven Ricard
Friend
October 18, 2020
So sorry for your lost Jeff was a real good guy an a hart of gold so sorry !! Rest in peace jefffer !!! My bud
Hank Pineault
Friend
October 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jeff's passing.
Mark Roy
Family
October 18, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Jeff, he was a wonderful human being and would do anything to help out is friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Our condolences go out to all his family.
Sandy & Donna Gunski-Anthony
Friend
October 18, 2020
You did something so special that changed the course of my life Jeff. I have always loved you, always will. Rest In Peace and be comforted that you were deeply loved. Thank you for the love and kindness you always shared.
Kriss Blevens
Family Friend
