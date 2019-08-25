Jeffrey Leo Gosselin, age 50, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Beverly Hospital, with family by his side.
Born November 26, 1968, in Nashua, N.H., he was the son of the late Leo Gosselin and Laurel Gosselin. Jeff will be remembered by many of his colleagues as an accomplished executive chef and wine sommelier in kitchens from the Phoenician Restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz., to the Gloucester Yacht Club in Massachusetts. He loved to cook for family and friends.
His greatest joy, aside from cooking and sports were his two daughters, Isabella and Gabriella Gosselin. Jeff spent the past several years as a proud dad coaching his daughters in soccer, basketball and most recently flag football.
Family members include longtime partner Debra Pursell, Matthew Pursell, daughters Gabriella and Isabella Gosselin, two brothers Jonathan Gosselin, James Gosselin, and two sisters Kathy Longsderff and Brenda Williams.
SERVICES: A private family service will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 25, 2019