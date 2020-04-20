Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeff Mellett, 54, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020.



Jeff was born January 3, 1966 in Littleton, NH, son of William and Austie (Candy) Mellett. Jeff graduated Linwood High school in 1984 and followed family's footsteps joining the fire service, earning a degree in 1986 at NHVTC.



Jeff's Fire Service included a call company member in Woodstock and Belmont Fire Dept. as a Captain. He retired his career of 23 years with Concord Fire Dept. as Lieutenant.



Jeff owned and operated MQSHARP and Suffolk Saw of NE.



Jeff married his best friend Danielle on October 3, 1987, having two children Elizabeth and Zachary.



Jeff enjoyed camping, maple sugaring and his collection of Farmall tractors. He enjoyed nothing more than sharing his tractors with his grandsons.



Jeff is survived by his wife Danielle; daughter, Beth Joslin and husband Nick; son, Zack Mellett and wife Megan; grandsons, Augustus and Jameson; father, William Mellett and wife Jackie of Woodstock, NH; sister, Jennifer Mellett of N.Yarmouth, ME along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jeff was predeceased by his mother Austie of Woodstock.



Due to present pandemic restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.



