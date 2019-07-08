Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Levesque. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey R. Levesque of Manchester, NH, and formerly of Nashua, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 43.



Jeff was born in Nashua on July 2, 1976. He was the beloved son of Gary C. and Maryellen (Madden) Levesque, and the fierce and adventurous brother of Becky (Levesque) Jewell.



He grew up in Nashua and graduated from Bishop Guertin in 1994, and Rivier University in 1999. He worked for Centorr Vacuum Industries and was a member of the Associated Sportsmen's Club in Fitzwilliam, NH, and the Club National in Nashua, NH. Jeff loved camping, fishing, boating, bonfires, marksmanship, and generally being outdoors. He loved his family, his friends, children and animals; he also loved his freedom of speech, his right to bear arms, and PBR. He was a phone call away for family, friends, and neighbors alike. Always there to lend a hand, an ear or a piece of advice.



Jeffrey is survived by his devoted parents Gary and Maryellen Levesque of Merrimack, NH. His sister Becky Jewell and her husband Tom of Concord, NH. His eternal band of brothers and his longtime companion Cheryl Wolf. His great-aunt, Sr. Margaret Schmitt, OP (Aunt Peggy) of Brooklyn, NY. His aunts and uncles Michelle Levesque of Nashua, NH, Patricia Levesque of Wilder, VT, Denise McPherson and her husband Ron, of Deerfield, NH, Christopher Levesque and his wife Jackie (Twining) of Issaquah, WA, Lt. Col. (ret) David Madden and his wife Linda of Dover, NH, Kathleen (Madden) White and her husband James of Nashua, NH, Margaret (Madden) Jameson, John Jameson, of Nashua, NH, and Amy Madden of Nashua. His cousins Mike Levesque, his wife Katie and their children Theo and Maggie of Issaquah, WA. Aimee Levesque of Washington, DC, Jared Levesque of Issaquah, WA, Mimi Levesque and her fiance Keith Hammond of Concord, NH, Madeline Levesque of Belmont, MA, Philip McPherson of Deerfield, NH, Brendan Madden of Dover, NH, Sarah White Royce and her husband Mike of Brighton, MA, Jonathan Madden of Dover, NH, Bridget Jameson and her husband Mike Davidson of Somersworth, NH. Molly Jameson and her fiance Tom Lundstedt of Goffstown, NH, and Regan Jameson of Nashua. He was predeceased by an uncle, Robert E. Madden.



Calling hours will be held at the FARWELL FUNERAL HOME, 18 Lock Street, Nashua, NH on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-7p.m. Please dress casual, Jeff would want that. A memorial is planned for Thursday, hours TBD. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the N.H. State Parks.



Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE. (603) 882-0591.

