Andy, Vose, Flynn, Karen, Kathie, and David,

We were all deeply saddened to hear of Jen's passing. We have known Jen most of our lives, and have very fond memories of our childhood together. I was really happy, when she and her family moved back to the neighborhood. It was nice to see her children out playing in the yard, as we did as kids. I don't believe there are any words that can be spoken to ease your burden, but please know that we are thinking of all of you, and sending you our support. Betsy Thorpe and the Thorpe family.

Betsy Thorpe

Neighbor