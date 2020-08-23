1/1
Jenifer Jillson O'Sullivan
1967 - 2020
Jenifer Jillson O'Sullivan, 53, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, August

18, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long battle with ALS. Jenifer was born in Concord,NH

on March 24, 1967. She was the daughter of Beverly and Frank Jillson.

Jenifer married Andy O'Sullivan, recently celebrating 25 years of marriage , and raised 2 sons,

Vose and Flynn who were the light of her life.

Jen was a devoted teacher in the Concord School System for over 25 years, teaching science

at Rundlett Middle School. Jenifer graduated from Concord High, then went on to graduate

from Texas Woman's University, Denton, Texas and Antioch College, in Keene NH. Jen made

many lifelong friendships during her school years and during her time working in the Concord

School district. .

Jenifer had a great love of nature and a passion for sharing it with her family, friends and

students. She had a creative spirit that could be seen in everything that she did, especially the

first home that she and Andy built together off their land along the Suncook river. It was a

private oasis they enjoyed together with their boys , her beloved dogs, Josie and Mariah, and

rescued snake Spotinolli, along with her many friends and family.

Jen always lived life to the fullest. She was kind, generous and had a great sense of humor.

Jen was also a talented musician, who sang and played the guitar beautifully. She enjoyed

cooking anything from a special gluten-free meal to a famous Lithuanian recipe shared by her

Lithuanian mother, Beverly.

Jen also loved the ocean and would pack up the family each summer to spend time relaxing on

Short Sands in York, Maine. Jen also had a passion for travel and exploring new places. She

really loved the holidays where she built beautiful memories hosting thanksgiving dinner and

made an art out of celebrating Christmas. She was famous for her holiday mac and cheese.

Jenifer was pre-deceased by her parents, Beverly and Frank Jillson, her brother-in-law, Ed

O'Sullivan, her brother-in-law, Allan Goodwin, her grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous

cousins.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew O'Sullivan; sons, Vose and Flynn O'Sullivan, all of

Concord; brother, David Jillson, and his wife Jackie, of Nashua; sisters, Karen Love, and her

husband, Richard; and Kathie Goodwin, all of Concord, her father-in-law, Ed O'Sullivan and his

wife, June of Florida, and sister-in-law Megan Todd and her husband Michael of Epsom NH..

She is also survived by her uncle James Jillson, and his wife, Pauline, of Cary, North Carolina;

many nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and many wonderful friends.

In her relentless search for a cure while battling ALS, Jen participated in research through the

coordination of Dr Elijah Stommel of Dartmouth-Hitchcock's ALS research program.

Special thanks to Sydney Kenyon and Karen Love who provided Jen and the family with

friendship and unprecedented care in her final months.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions the service will be private, however the service will be live streamed

at www.facebook.com\epsombiblechurch.com. at 11am Monday, August 24th.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Jenifer O'Sullivan to ALS Research,c/o

Elijah Stommel MD, Department of Neurology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinic, Lebanon NH 03756

or the ALS Foundation at www.als.org. A cure is closer than you think.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
Memories & Condolences

August 21, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Taaffe
August 21, 2020
Andy, Vose, Flynn, Karen, Kathie, and David,
We were all deeply saddened to hear of Jen's passing. We have known Jen most of our lives, and have very fond memories of our childhood together. I was really happy, when she and her family moved back to the neighborhood. It was nice to see her children out playing in the yard, as we did as kids. I don't believe there are any words that can be spoken to ease your burden, but please know that we are thinking of all of you, and sending you our support. Betsy Thorpe and the Thorpe family.
Betsy Thorpe
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
Andy, Vose, Flynn, David, Karen and Kathie- I was so sad to hear of Jenifer’s passing. I have so many fun memories of when we were kids. I was glad I got to see her in January. Please know my family is thinking of all of you.
Jackie Thorpe
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
My condolences to all of you.
Kathy Thorpe Haddock
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
Andy,
So terribly sorry to hear of your wife Jen’s passing. My heart goes out to you and the boys. Praying you find peace during this difficult time.
Cathy Beahm
Cathy Beahm
Coworker
August 21, 2020
To my dear sister, Jenny Jen - I love you so and will you forever. We had so many more adventures left to experience. Love you forever.
Kathie Jillson Goodwin
Sister
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
