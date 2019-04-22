GOFFSTOWN - Jennie Link, 100, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 18.
Born in Manchester on May 8, 1918, she was the daughter of Lucas and Irene Dudiak. Jennie was predeceased by her husband Capt. Forrest Martin Link, U.S. Air Force, in 1953.
Jennie enjoyed a bi-coastal lifestyle with her daughter Janice in San Francisco and her home in Goffstown. She belonged to Order of the Eastern Star; Mothers Club; the Congregational Church; Historical Society; Girl Scouts; and as a State of New Hampshire Women's Association golfer had a hole in one at age 72.
Family members include her son August and his wife Barbara of Connecticut; daughter Janice and her partner Bill Wait of California; three grandchildren, Matthew and wife Christine, Andrew, and Jessica; and two great-grandchildren, Clare and Sean Link.
SERVICES: A private celebration of life and private burial is planned.
