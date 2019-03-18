Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BEDFORD - Jennie Wiggin, 93, passed away March 9, 2019, at The Arbors of Bedford after a period of declining health.



Jennie was born on Christmas Day, 1925, in Manchester, N.H., to Albert and Walerya Fafara and raised in Manchester. She was educated in the Manchester school system and was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1942.



In 1951, she married Fred Wiggin and they moved to his hometown of Bedford, N.H., where they would raise their family.



Jennie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Primarily a homemaker, she and Fred were very active in both town and Bedford Presbyterian Church activities. Jennie loved Rye Beach, traveling to visit friends and relatives in Florida, hosting family holiday gatherings, oil painting, playing cards with friends and jigsaw puzzles.



Jennie is survived by her three sons, all of Bedford: Scott and wife Margo, Glenn and wife Cathy, and Steven and wife Nancy. She was always proud of her grandchildren Stacey (Wayne) Karacek, Ryan (Michelle) Wiggin, Stephanie and Robert Doucet, Samuel (Heather) Wiggin, Mitchell (Sandra) Wiggin, Jennifer (Nicolas) Pakler, Christopher (Joelle) Wiggin; and beautiful great-grandchildren Evan, Olivia, Travis, Wyatt, Mitchell, Cameron, Vivienne and Kinsley. She also leaves a niece, Danielle Morris; many nephews;w and caring friends, Meredith Potter, Bill and Barb Sofield, and Bill and Nancy Marston. Jennie was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Fred, sister, Wanda Drury, and brother, Stasiu Fafara.



A special thank you is extended to the caregivers at The Arbors of Bedford and Brookhaven Hospice for the special care they provided for Jennie.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours, but a spring graveside service and burial in the Bedford Center Cemetery will take place followed by a celebration of Jennie's life. Memorial donations may be made to Bedford Presbyterian Church.



Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Manchester, NH is assisting with arrangements.



607 Chestnut Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 18, 2019

