Jennifer L. Martin
1979 - 2020
Jennifer L. Martin, 40, of Manchester died peacefully on September 12, 2020 after a long illness.

Born on November 8th, 1979, she was the daughter of Ronald and Madeleine Martin. She had a love for nature and enjoyed animals, hikes in the forest, fishing, camping and was a talented soccer player. We will miss her strength, independence and courage but most of all her spontaneous sense of humor.

In her life, she was an incredibly gifted chef, working for large corporations, nursing homes and hospitals.

She was the mother of two wonderful children, Blake R. Martin and Lindsey A. St. Pierre, whom she adored.

Blake, her son, will hopefully follow in her footsteps, as he loves cooking and is taking culinary classes. Her daughter Lindsey has her sense of humor and her exuberant zest for life, hoping someday fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor.

Jen is survived by her parents, Ronald and Madeleine Martin; brothers, Jayson Martin and Jonathan Martin and his wife Erin and step-son Kellen; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her many friends who supported her during her illness.

Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, all funeral services will be private to immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the following organizations: Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 - NH 101, Bedford, NH 03110, American Heart Assoc., 2 Wall St., Ste. 104, Manchester, NH 03101, American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham St., Newton, MA 02464, or American Lung Assoc., 1661 Worcester Rd., Ste. 301, Framingham, MA 01701.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

September 15, 2020
Jen, sweet sweet Jen. There are no words to express what strength of character you had. You gave all who knew you a reason to be happy and to love and to hope. You are in Paradise now. Linda
LINDA HERNANDEZ
Friend
September 14, 2020
We're sorry to hear about Jennifer passing. She will be missed by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Lori and Don
Lori Savoie
Family
September 14, 2020
Jennifer was a beautiful girl. She was kind, caring, and a had a great culinary talent. She was a hard worker. You will be missed. You are now at peace. Auntie Linda
Linda Bourque
Family
September 13, 2020
Hi Ron, Maddy and sons, So sorry to hear of Jennifer's passing. Please accept our condolences. Prayers are coming your way. God be with you all.
Roger and Eveline Provencher
Friend
September 13, 2020
You were such a good friend. I will miss our laughs, tears, truths, hugs, facing fears, mostly our laughs and love for life! God Chicka. I love you - Fly high forever Liz ......
Liz Eastman
Friend
