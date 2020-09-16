Jennifer L. Martin, 40, of Manchester died peacefully on September 12, 2020 after a long illness.
Born on November 8th, 1979, she was the daughter of Ronald and Madeleine Martin. She had a love for nature and enjoyed animals, hikes in the forest, fishing, camping and was a talented soccer player. We will miss her strength, independence and courage but most of all her spontaneous sense of humor.
In her life, she was an incredibly gifted chef, working for large corporations, nursing homes and hospitals.
She was the mother of two wonderful children, Blake R. Martin and Lindsey A. St. Pierre, whom she adored.
Blake, her son, will hopefully follow in her footsteps, as he loves cooking and is taking culinary classes. Her daughter Lindsey has her sense of humor and her exuberant zest for life, hoping someday fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor.
Jen is survived by her parents, Ronald and Madeleine Martin; brothers, Jayson Martin and Jonathan Martin and his wife Erin and step-son Kellen; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her many friends who supported her during her illness.
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, all funeral services will be private to immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the following organizations: Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 - NH 101, Bedford, NH 03110, American Heart Assoc.
, 2 Wall St., Ste. 104, Manchester, NH 03101, American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham St., Newton, MA 02464, or American Lung Assoc
., 1661 Worcester Rd., Ste. 301, Framingham, MA 01701.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.