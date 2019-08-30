LUDLOW, Mass. - Jennifer P. (Allan) Ferrante, 54, of Ludlow, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Born in Utica, N.Y., on Oct. 2, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Patricia Allan. She lived for a time in New Jersey, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
She earned a B.S. from Clarkson University and an M.S. from Stevens Institute of Technology.
Jenny worked many years as a consulting engineer, most recently for Columbia Gas in Springfield, Mass.
Jenny loved spending time with her family and her pets and traveled extensively. She enjoyed baking, especially the delicious cookies she shared with family, friends and co-workers. In addition, Jenny was a voracious reader.
Family members include her beloved daughter, Anne Ferrante and fiance Campbell McLaughlin of Malden, Mass.; her brothers, John (Eve) Allan of Binghamton, N.Y., and Joseph (Denise) Allan of Wilbraham, Mass.; her sisters, Jackie (Mike) Valentino of Auburn, N.Y., and Jessica (Chris) Schmidt of Cambridge, Mass.; nieces and nephews; and her cat, Tobey.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Sept. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Kapinos-Mazur Funeral Home, 64 Sewall St., Ludlow, Mass.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, Mass. 02130 or www.mspca.org.
For more information, please visit www.kapinosmazurfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 30, 2019