NORTH PORT, Fla. - Jere M. Donahue was called home to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He passed away at home peacefully with family at his side.



Born on April 17, 1938, in Presque Isle, Maine, he was the son of the late Stewart and Virginia Donahue.



He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Katherine Donahue.



Jere is survived by his devoted wife, Joan, of 58 years; a son, Brian J. Donahue of Derry; a daughter, Beth Ann Sheridan of Chester; and four grandchildren, Miah, Kate, Liam and Reed.



Jere was a graduate of Husson College and The American Institute of Baking.



He was the owner of ABC Oven where he happily worked installing and repairing commercial bakery ovens.



He gave of himself through volunteer work with the Knights of Columbus and with the Furniture Ministry of St. Vincent de Paul.



Jere was well-known and well-loved for his sense of humor, his wonderful stories and his kind and giving nature. He will be missed.



.



SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated from Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda, Fla., on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, Fla. 33950.

