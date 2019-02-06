Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond - Jeremiah "Big Jerry" A. Kissane, 62, died unexpectedly on February 2, 2019 in Augusta, ME.



He was born May 22, 1956 in Laharn Killorglin, County Kerry, Ireland, son of the late Daniel Kissane and Margaret (Crowley) Kissane.



Jerry grew up in Ireland and was one of nine children. In 1971, the family immigrated to the United States. A short time later, Jerry fell in love with Julia "Julie" Williams, and on November 25, 1977, they were married. They had resided in Raymond, NH since 1981 raising their family to be especially proud of their Irish heritage.



Everyone who has had the privilege to work with Jerry knows the devotion that he had to his work. He was not only a brother but a best friend to all who worked for and with him. To say Jerry was a workaholic is actually an understatement. Jerry was very proud to say he was employed for over 25 years at O'Connor Corporations in Canton, MA. He stayed on even beyond when he should have retired, to mentor the younger generation coming up. Since 1976, Jerry was a highly respected member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers - Local 29 out of North Quincy, MA.



But to say all that and to know Jerry cherished something more than his work, it was "Family above everything." He was so family-oriented and loved watching his grandchildren in their activities. Everyone who knew Big Jerry loved him for his conversation and friendliness to others. People of all ages love and respect him, and he was a very generous man to many in need or down on their luck.



You could often find Big Jerry having a drink and puttering around his house. He will be sadly missed.



He was predeceased by his son, Jeremiah "Little Jerry" Kissane who died April 25, 2008.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Julie Kissane, daughter, Bernadette Kissane, daughter-in-law Nicole Kissane, 5 grandchildren, Jada Kissane, Sydni A. Kissane, Colby Kissane, Aiden (Kissane) Ash, Nolen Hawkins, sister, Bridget "Toni" O'Connell, brother, Daniel J. Kissane, sister, Teresa O'Sullivan, brother, Timothy "Ted" Kissane, sister, Angela Kessinger, sister, Kathleen Kissane, brother, Dennis Kissane, brother, Brenden Kissane, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019 at noon at St. Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant St., Epping, NH.



Burial will follow in the New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, NH.



Flowers are acceptable, or donations may be made through Go-Fund-Me for his grandchildren's future college education expenses



