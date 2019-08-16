MANCHESTER - Jeremy G. Lajoie, 38, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2019, in his home.
Born in Berlin on June 20, 1981, he was the son of George R. and Monica J. Lajoie.
He attended Manchester schools and graduated with honors from Manchester High School Central in 2000.
Jeremy attended Yale University and graduated with a BA in music. He was a prodigy on piano and violin, studying with Catharine Dornin, Elliott Markow and George Lopez. He also studied composition with Romeo Melloni. Jeremy focused his talents on sacred music and served as music director of Longmeadow Congregational Church in Auburn at the time of his death.
He was devoted to his pets and the humane treatment of animals.
In addition to his parents, family members include his sister and brother-in-law, Sophia and David Sheehan and their daughter Elizabeth; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 102 N. Main St., Manchester, followed by a gathering in the church hall.
Memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, N.H. 03246.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 16, 2019