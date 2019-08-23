Guest Book View Sign Service Information Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 (603)-624-4845 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeremy Michael Burrows



Sunrise February 15, 1989 to Sunset August 19, 2019.



Jeremy M Burrows of Manchester, formerly of Amherst, had a peaceful soul, infectious yet, oh so devious smile and flourished into an amazing father after the birth of his only child, his son Jaxson Liam in August 2015. He loved the Celtics and much to the disappointment of his east-coast family but the delight of his west-coast family, the Seattle Seahawks. As part of a family whose nicknames tend to be animal related, he was known as "Bullfrog" growing up and still possessed his bullfrog stuffed animal from his childhood. He was supportive, challenged others to be better and wanted nothing but the best for those in his life he held close.



He was raised in Amherst and graduated from Souhegan High School in 2008 where he excelled at soccer and played basketball. At the time of his death, he was employed by the Distillery Network.



Jeremy was the son of Joseph B and Karen (Mills) Burrows of Milford; brother to Joseph B Burrows IV and his new bride Lauren (Asmega) of Amherst, Anthony Heppe and Colton Burrows both of Milford and Jennifer Heppe of Manchester. He was the grandson of Joseph B Burrows Jr and Helen of Kathleen FL and the departed Joseph and Alice Pezzulo and the great nephew of Ethel Sliney all of Amherst. Other immediate family members include Cyndi (Burrows) Cloutier of Kathleen FL and Michael Burrows of Bellingham WA. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire Lummi Nation Tribe (yes, our Ginger was indigenous) in Bellingham WA.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wild Rover Pub & Restaurant, 21 Kosciuszko Street, Manchester NH on Monday, August 26th from 4 to 7 pm. Please come share stories, pictures and hopefully a few laughs of how Jeremy touched your life. We will 'keep our fires burning' for Jaxson. Family will say a few words at 6 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation that has been established in the name of Jaxson Liam thru Digital Federal Credit Union, member number ID 6166331.



Hy'kweche ne schaleche (Never goodbye till we see you again)



Go to



Jeremy Michael BurrowsSunrise February 15, 1989 to Sunset August 19, 2019.Jeremy M Burrows of Manchester, formerly of Amherst, had a peaceful soul, infectious yet, oh so devious smile and flourished into an amazing father after the birth of his only child, his son Jaxson Liam in August 2015. He loved the Celtics and much to the disappointment of his east-coast family but the delight of his west-coast family, the Seattle Seahawks. As part of a family whose nicknames tend to be animal related, he was known as "Bullfrog" growing up and still possessed his bullfrog stuffed animal from his childhood. He was supportive, challenged others to be better and wanted nothing but the best for those in his life he held close.He was raised in Amherst and graduated from Souhegan High School in 2008 where he excelled at soccer and played basketball. At the time of his death, he was employed by the Distillery Network.Jeremy was the son of Joseph B and Karen (Mills) Burrows of Milford; brother to Joseph B Burrows IV and his new bride Lauren (Asmega) of Amherst, Anthony Heppe and Colton Burrows both of Milford and Jennifer Heppe of Manchester. He was the grandson of Joseph B Burrows Jr and Helen of Kathleen FL and the departed Joseph and Alice Pezzulo and the great nephew of Ethel Sliney all of Amherst. Other immediate family members include Cyndi (Burrows) Cloutier of Kathleen FL and Michael Burrows of Bellingham WA. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire Lummi Nation Tribe (yes, our Ginger was indigenous) in Bellingham WA.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wild Rover Pub & Restaurant, 21 Kosciuszko Street, Manchester NH on Monday, August 26th from 4 to 7 pm. Please come share stories, pictures and hopefully a few laughs of how Jeremy touched your life. We will 'keep our fires burning' for Jaxson. Family will say a few words at 6 pm.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation that has been established in the name of Jaxson Liam thru Digital Federal Credit Union, member number ID 6166331.Hy'kweche ne schaleche (Never goodbye till we see you again)Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences. Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close