BEDFORD - The Rev. Jerome Bates Stretch, 81, passed away on April 2, 2019, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a lengthy illness. He was comfortably surrounded by loving family.



He was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., at St. John's Episcopal Hospital to Muriel Emily Bates and The Venerable Archdeacon Harry J. Stretch, an Episcopal Priest at Cathedral of the Incarnation, Garden City, N.Y. Jerry attended schools in Garden City and the family spent summers in Saltaire, Fire Island, N.Y. Learning of the end of World War II, he ran into the church his father served and rang the bell for all he was worth. He and his two brothers, Peter and Timothy, sailed, swam and belonged to the yacht club. They sailed, swam, misbehaved, had adventures, and enjoyed the untethered freedom of movement the ocean provided. Jerry developed his lifelong love of sailing and appreciation of "all things nautical".



Father Stretch went on to attend Nashotah House Theological Seminary in Nashotah, Wis. He served his first missionary post with his wife, Susanne P. Stretch, in Churchill, Manitoba at St. Paul's Anglican Mission. In his professional life he served the following parishes:



1970-76: St. Paul's Anglican Mission, Churchill, Manitoba, Canada



1976-79: St. Bede's Anglican Church in Winnipeg, MB, Canada, St. John's, Pilot Mound, MB, Canada



St. Alban's, Snowflake, MB, Canada, St. Mary's, Kaleida, MB, Canada, St. Paul's, Clearwater, MB



1979-1984 Trinity Episcopal Church, Oroville, Wash.



1979-1984 St. Christopher's Anglican Church, Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada



1984-2003 St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Manchester, N.H.



1984-2003 New Hampshire State Prison Ministry Volunteer



Jerry was a Renaissance man and educator at heart. He was loud, large and in charge. He was blunt, quick-witted, active and aggressive. Being human, he made his share of mistakes. Father Jerry was highly skilled in offending sensitive vestry board members, who sought a more diminutive, gentle, low-activity pastor. He used his carpentry skills to build large scale wood projects, such as handicapped ramps for needy parishioners or to the church itself. He built an irrigation system for Trinity Church, swimming docks for the lakes, and many other miscellaneous projects for people that could otherwise not afford it. On Sundays during snowstorms, Father Jerry would leave the house at 4 a.m. with a ridiculously large commercial snowblower, to clear the church parking lot. After the service, he would load it up again into the back of his truck, and visit parishioners who had been snowed in. He would then clear their driveways, and free their stuck vehicles. Jerry started successful food bank programs in two states that are still running 30 years later. Jerry was a juggernaut of activity, followed by long evenings reading books, newspapers, magazines while playing the news in the background. Retirement years were spent in full-time devotion to his wife Sue and Laurel Hill Jams and Jellies, LLC, her wholesale, retail and mail-order business. She called him her "sherpa" because he hauled the tent, tables, cases of jams/jellies, and bins to farmers markets and events. Jerry is dearly missed by his loved ones, but they are comforted to know that he is now at peace.



One friend recently said of him "He is the only clergyman who I know who can speak English, Bible, and Nautical." He was moved deeply by building things, classical music, reading for study and enjoyment, love of nature, especially birds and trees. He is remembered for his selfless and devoted work for all people in need, as well as his annual Christmas epistle.



Family members include his wife of 52 years, Susanne; a son, Steve Stretch, and daughter-in-law Nichole Stretch of Spokane Valley, Wash.; a daughter Claire Stretch and son-in-law Jason Pelletier of Windham, Maine; four grandchildren, Killian, Bronson, Lincoln and Alaina Stretch; a sister-in-law, Beverly Stretch Carlson, and husband Sam Carson of Seattle, Wash.; and nephews, Robert of Chula Vista, Calif., James of Spokane, Wash., and William Stretch of Seattle, Wash.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, April 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home of Manchester with light refreshments.



