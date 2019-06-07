EPPING - Jerome R. Jean, 86, of Epping, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.
Born on April 19, 1932, in Epping, he was the second youngest of 14 children of Alfred and Josephine (Lavoie) Jean.
He attended elementary school in Epping. In 1951, he graduated from Dover High Vocational School. In 1956, he graduated from Allied Technology School in Chicago. In addition, he studied industrial supervision at the University of New Hampshire for one year.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army.
Jerome was a tool and die maker and machinist. He worked many years for the United Machine Tool and Design Co. before retiring in 1995. He continued to work part time until 2010.
He was past commander of Post 51, The American Legion, Epping; a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2179 in the 4th degree; an active communicant of St. Joseph Church, Epping; and frequently volunteered as a cook for the church fairs.
Jerome enjoyed gardening and cooking for family and friends and playing cards.
In 1968, he married a military widow becoming a stepfather to three young children and had two more children. His wife Patricia Jean died in 1981.
Family members include his children, Jason Jean of North Carolina, and Victoria Miller and her husband, Andrew of Epping; his stepchildren, Chris Falcone of Hampton, Martin Falcone of Nottingham and Angel Falcone of Stafford; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his sister, Clara J. Morrisette of Exeter; his brother, Thomas Jean and his wife Lorette of Rochester; and longtime sweetheart and life companion, Louise White of Exeter.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Church, Route 27, Epping. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Epping.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 176, Exeter, N.H. 03833.
Published in Union Leader on June 7, 2019