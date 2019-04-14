Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jesse D. Sullivan, 22, of Lochmere Circle, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home.



Jesse was born on May 31, 1996, in Laconia. He was a high school graduate and had been working for the Smoke and Barley Store in Tilton.



Jesse was hard-working and passionate about his job. He enjoyed socializing and spending time with friends and co-workers. Jesse also enjoyed music and was an avid gamer. He was a joy to be around and loved to make people laugh and he will be missed by his family and friends.



Jesse is survived by his mother, Candice Sullivan and her husband, David Langlois; grandmother, Connie Sullivan; and uncle, Christopher Sullivan.



SERVICES: A celebration of Jesse's life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Jesse's name be made to a gofundme account in his name at



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to

164 Pleasant Street

Laconia , NH 03246

(603) 524-4300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2019

