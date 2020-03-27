Jessica D. Caron (1984 - 2020)
Obituary
AUBURN - Jessica D. Caron, 36, of Auburn, died unexpectedly on March 24, 2020, in her residence.

Born in Manchester on Jan. 14, 1984, she was the daughter of Norman Caron and Barbara (McPherson) Meserve.

Jessica was a graduate of Manchester School of Technology and attended cosmetology school thereafter.

Family members include her mother, Barbara Meserve and husband Rick of North Carolina; her father, Norman Caron of Hooksett; her sister, Danielle Gagnon and husband James of Manchester, and their children Noah and Aaliyah; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

SERVICES: Because of these times of uncertainty, there are no services.

Memorial donations may be made to HOPE for NH Recovery, 293 Wilson St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 27, 2020
