Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 Funeral service 1:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104

HOOKSETT - Jessica E. Petroski, 33, of Hooksett, died April 23, 2019, in Elliot Hospital surrounded by her loving family.Born in Manchester on Sept. 20, 1985, she is the daughter of Mark A. and Tammy A. (Albin) Petroski.Jessica was a graduate of Manchester High School Central and went on to earn her nursing assistant license for which she later worked in various medical facilities. She was a dispatcher for Care Plus and later was a direct support professional with Community Integrated Services.Jessica was beautiful, sweet and had a smile that would light up the world. She was very caring and giving. She loved the beach, country music, and going to concerts. Above all else, she loved being Gavin's mom. Jessica will be remembered as a wonderful and loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.Family members include her 5 year-old son, Gavin W. Osborne; her mother, Tammy A. Petroski; her maternal grandmother, Nancy E. Quimby; Claire Albin; a brother, Anthony J. Petroski and his girlfriend Ainsley Smith , all of Hooksett; three aunts, Brenda Albin of Hooksett, Fran Wilson and husband Shane of Nottingham, and Mary Turgeon and husband Butch of New York; two uncles, Keith Quimby of Bow, and James Quimby and wife Isabelle of Nottingham; 11 cousins, Leighanne, Erica, Ryan, Travis, Connor, Christopher, Nicholas, Kasey, Zach, Kayla and Preston; and Kevin Osborne, father of their son Gavin.She was predeceased by her father, Mark A. Petroski in 1999; her cousin, Jonathan Albin; her Nana, Emma Petroski; and her three grandfathers, Tony Petroski, Eddie Albin and Ronnie Quimby.SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service beginning promptly at 1 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Stree, Manchester. Burial will follow in Exeter Cemetery, 49 Linden St., Exeter.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Tammy Petroski, For the Benefit of Gavin W. Osborne, P.O. Box 16773, Hooksett, N.H. 03106.Please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence. Published in Union Leader on Apr. 26, 2019

