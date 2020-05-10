Jessica Lynn Miele, 35, of Sterling, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and was surrounded and comforted by her immediate family during her transition.
Jessica was born April 11, 1985, in Lawrence, Mass. She grew up in Nashua, N.H., as the eldest of two and graduated from Nashua High School North. Jessica continued her education at Emerson College majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She then graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell with a Masters Degree in English, Curriculum and Instruction. She obtained her Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Virginia teaching licenses.
After moving to Virginia in 2016, she married her long-time partner Francis John Ginder, Jr. Oct. 19, 2017. They honeymooned in Fiji and the families celebrated the union of the couple on May 18, 2018, with Jessica's mother officiating the ceremony.
Jessica was a driven, kind, and patient professional. She taught high-school and middle-school grades in English and Language Arts, first in New Hampshire and then in Virginia until this year.
Since she was a child, Jessica loved reading. An animal-lover at heart, Jessica was a creative writer, practicing yoga and a healthy lifestyle, and enjoyed traveling and going to concerts with her husband.
Jessica became the primary caregiver for her husband Frank when he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2018. In September 2019, Jessica was diagnosed with a rare cancer herself. Throughout all these challenges, she remained dedicated to her work with young students in her will to fight her illness and support her family. She carried on as a brave, iron-willed woman, even in her final months.
Jessica was survived by her beloved partner for 16 years, Francis John Ginder, Jr. and his family. On Monday, May 4, 2020, he passed away from his long battle with cancer and joined her.
She is now survived by her mother, Susan Miele; her brother, Michael, and his husband Daniel Miele; her grandparents, "Nana" Judith Miele and "Grandma Margie" Margaret Miele; her cousins, Samantha, Sarah, and Cameron Miele; her uncles, David, Gerald and his wife Fran Miele; her closest friend, Kyle Barton; her cat Poe, and her dog Lucy. Jessica is predeceased by her grandfather "Papa," Gerald C. Miele.
The family would especially like to thank Jessica's co-workers and Teacher's Association as well the Loudoun
County Public School staff for their support; the staff at the Capital Care Adler Center for their constant and
attentive treatment; and the Cremation Society of Virginia for making the arrangements. Please visit this page if
you wish to contribute to the memorial fund in her honor: https://secure.aspca.org/team/jessicamiele or visit www.jessicaLmiele.com for a full memorial.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.