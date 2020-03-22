Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill (Isenberg) Dewyea. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Jill (Isenberg) Dewyea, 71, of Manchester, died March 19, 2020, at The Arbors of Bedford following a six-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Jill was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on April 27, 1948, to Jack and Florence (Krueger) Isenberg. She grew up in Manchester, graduating from Central High School in 1966. She lived for many years in central Florida before returning to Manchester to spend time with her children and grandchildren.



Jill was a life-long artist. She enjoyed a successful career in graphic arts including art department manager at Label Art (Wilton, N.H.), and graphic artist at Summit Holdings, Inc. (Lakeland, Fla.) and FoMark Corp. (Winter Haven, Fla.). She was also happy to volunteer her talents as an artist, including painting a children's mural at a local hospital.



Always eager to improve her skills, Jill studied art throughout her life, taking courses at Notre Dame College, Ventura College and Polk Community College.



Jill was predeceased by her second husband, John H. Dewyea, in 2010; her first husband, Donald Brassard, in 1998; and her brother, Jay Isenberg, in 2007.



She is survived by three daughters, Nicole Jordan and husband, David, of Manchester, N.H., Dawn Colvin and husband, Gregory, of Johnston, Iowa, and Danielle Caron and husband, Randy, of Goffstown, N.H. Other surviving family members include: grandchildren Amanda and Tyler Horton, Madison Colvin, Matthew, Shelby, and David Martineau; sister Robin Isenberg of San Francisco, Calif.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Her family and friends will always remember Jill as a kind individual with a devotion to family members and all the other important people in her life. Jill's love embraced the animal world as well. She adopted many pets from local shelters and also provided nursing and care to two injured raccoons, a squirrel, an opossum, and several land tortoises.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service to remember Jill and featuring some of her artwork is being planned for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, Jill's family asks that memorial donations be mailed to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102, or made online at



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



