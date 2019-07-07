Jill E. Kiley, 35, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2019, at the Elliot Hospital.
She was born in Manchester on December 6, 1983, the daughter of Richard and Marjorie "Marj" (Haley) Kiley. Jill had an associate's degree in graphic arts from Hesser College. She had worked for Hannaford Supermarkets and later in the lunch room at Auburn Village School. Jill was known to her family and friends by her pseudonym, "Jillian Zombi Punk". She loved art and listening to music. She was an out-of-the-box thinker. She was very funny, sarcastic, and enjoyed making people laugh. For the past 17 years, Jill battled lupus and was very active with various online lupus support groups.
Family members include her son, Caleb Kiley of Auburn; her parents of Auburn; a brother, Jonathan Kiley and his wife Jennifer of Temple; two sisters, Jennifer Quilty and her husband Tom of Bellingham, Mass., and Julianne Kiley of Hooksett; her grandmother, Eleanore M Mustone of Auburn; and nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Saturday, July 13, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lupus Research Alliance at www.lupusresearch.org.
Published in Union Leader on July 7, 2019