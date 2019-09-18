Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill (Phelps) Griffin. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 Send Flowers Obituary

NORTHFIELD - Jill (Phelps) Griffin, 46, of Northfield, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, in her home with her family by her side.



Born in Laconia on Jan. 15, 1973, she was the daughter of Edward and Nancy (Davidson) Phelps.



In 1991, she graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School. In 1995, she graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in social work.



After graduating college, Jill moved to Los Angeles, Calif., and worked in a home for troubled girls, a job she found rewarding. While living in Los Angeles, her wanderlust for travel took her to France where she enjoyed traveling the country and immersing herself in the local culture. Jill returned to California after her international travels and enjoyed her years in the Los Angeles area. She was an excellent tour guide to family and friends who visited her during her time on the West Coast.



Jill relocated back to the Northeast and settled in the Portland, Maine, area. There she met and married Dave and her life's passion as a mother began with the arrival of their first child, Lauren. They went on to have two more children, Evan and Beni, who rounded out their family of five. Jill loved being a devoted mother to her three children. They enjoyed family trips to many beautiful New England destinations where they all enjoyed sampling the local cuisine and taking in the beautiful scenery.



Jill was bright and she and her family rarely missed a nightly "Jeopardy!" episode. She was extremely witty and had a smile that could light up the room. Jill was a beloved "Boogie" to her family and close friends and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.



She was predeceased by her father, Edward Phelps of Tamworth; and her stepfather, David Huckins of Tilton.



Family members include her husband, Dave Griffin of Northfield; her three children, Lauren, Evan, and Beni, of Northfield; her mother, Nancy (Davidson) Huckins of Tilton; her stepmother, Mary Phelps of Tamworth; her brothers, John Stanton and family of Auburn, Ross Phelps and family of Tilton, and Alex Phelps and family of Meredith; her sisters, Katy Brophy and family of Meredith, Mary Beaudin and family of Sanbornton; Samantha Borowski and family of Columbus, Ga., and Kady Nyaga and family of Syracuse, N.Y.; and aunts, uncles and cousins, all who loved her dearly.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. in William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St., Tilton. A private family burial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Donations can be made out to: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and mailed to: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Development Center, Attn: Jason Naugler, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H. 03756.



For more information, visit

