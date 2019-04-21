Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jo An Masterson Tyrrell, 88, of Goffstown, passed away on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 15th 1931 the daughter of Charles T. and Norma (Bigler) Masterson. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in Pittsfield, MA Class of 1949, studied at The Art Institute of Chicago and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Texas Western University in El Paso.



She relocated to Amherst, NH where she taught elementary art at Wilkins School for 17 years. In 2006, she moved to Goffstown and was a resident of Hillsborough County Nursing Home since 2009. Jo An was an avid artist, creating many paintings, sketches, and sculptures over the years. She also loved animals, raising sheep, goats, horses, cats, and dogs at the Circle-T Ranch. Jo An had a unique, jovial perspective on life that touched those who met her and her witty jokes never failed to garner a smile. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.



Members of her family include her sons, David Tyrrell and his wife Sherry of Epping and Kenneth Tyrrell and his wife Jeanne of Amherst, her daughter, Robin Maloney and her husband Thomas of Goffstown, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her sister Karen Canfield of Oceanside, CA as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 23 from 6 to 8pm at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover Street corner of Beech St. in Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday April 24 at 10 am at the Parish of the Transfiguration 305 Kelley St. Manchester. Burial will follow in Shirley Hill Cemetery in Goffstown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Jo An's name be made to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home Acitvities Dept. 400 Mast Rd. Goffstown, NH 03045. Condolences may be offered at



283 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 031044920

(603) 622-0962 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2019

