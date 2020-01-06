Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan A. Kaminski. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Funeral service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Cathedral 166 Pearl St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan A. Kaminski, 93, of Manchester, died Jan. 4, 2020, after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on July 9, 1926, she was the daughter of Walter and Anna (Binkowicz) Kaminski. She was educated in the local school system and graduated from Manchester Central High School, class of 1944.



Prior to retirement in 1990, she had worked as an executive secretary for Public Service of New Hampshire for 35 years.



She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Polish National Cathedral and a member of the TTK Club. She also was a member of the parish committee for many years. She held membership in Derryfield Country Club and was fortunate to have scored two holes-in-one. Joan will be remembered for her generous nature and her willingness to always put others' needs before her own.



She was predeceased by her brother Chester Kaminski in 2009 and nephew Walter Lubelczyk last year. She was also predeceased by long-time friend Frank Storch.



Family members include her sister, Althea Lubelczyk of Manchester; three nieces, Karen Mercier of Manchester, Kathi Seaman of Allenstown and Lynn Hebert of Manchester; nephews, Chip Kaminski, Steve and Tom Lubelczyk, all of Manchester; several great-nephews and nieces.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. in Holy Trinity Polish National Cathedral, Pearl St, Manchester. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Goffstown.



Donations may be made in her memory to the Liberty House, 75 W Baker St, Manchester, NH 03103 or to the Holy Trinity Cathedral, 166 Pearl St, Manchester, NH 03104.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.







