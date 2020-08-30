Joan A. Sutherland of Concord, NH left this earth to join our Lord on the evening of August 24th at Concord Hospital at the age of 84 years old, after a short term illness.
Joan was born in Concord, NH in 1936, where she resided most of her life and was a graduate of Concord High School. She worked for the Concord School District prior to working at Ransmeier and Spellman for over 20 years as a legal secretary until her retirement. She was a member of United Baptist Church, the Emerson Circle of the New Hampshire Branch of the International Order of Kings, Daughters and Sons, Secretary of the Havenwood Heritage Heights Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, as well as a volunteer at Havenwood Nursing Home for many years.
Joan was a very sentimental person and kept almost every card ever sent to her through the years. She loved all her family and friends and all things New Hampshire, the beaches, lakes and mountains and especially Clark's Trading Post. Joan had faith that her relationship with our Lord was strong and is now in heaven. Family believes that she is probably having a wonderful reunion with her past family members and friends.
Members of her family include her son, David Sutherland and his wife, Trudy of Bedford NH; grandsons, James "Scott" and George "Kirk" Sutherland formally of Concord, NH; her sister, Rae Smith and her husband, Mike of Loudon, NH; nephews, Jeff Smith and Russell Smith and their children also of Loudon, NH and niece, Jenn Weatherbee and her husband, Chip formally of Loudon, NH.
She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, James Sutherland, who worked for NH Public Service, as well as her younger brother, Steve Miller and her parents, Raymond and Gertrude Miller.
Calling hours will not be held. A private burial at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, NH will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Concord Regional VNA at CRVNA.Org
