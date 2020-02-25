Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Bailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUNCOOK- Mrs. Joan (St. Jean) (McNamara) Bailey, 85, of Suncook, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on February 20, 2020 after a period of declining health.



Born in Concord, Joan was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Nellie (Duckworth) St. Jean. She was raised and educated in Suncook and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. Joan was devoted to her community and would remain here for her entire life.



Prior to her retirement, Joan was employed as a floral designer. She trained at McLeod's Florist in Concord and later worked for Shirley's Flower Shop in Suncook and Mr. B's in Hooksett, where she worked for 25 years. At the age of 50, she began a new career as an aide for special education students in the Pembroke and Allenstown schools. She loved her students as much as she loved her flowers.



Active in her community, Joan was a life member of the Suncook United Methodist Church, where her green thumb was evident through the impeccable upkeep of the various flowers on the church grounds. She taught Sunday school from the time she was 18 up until 5 years ago. She was also a member of the Farm Bureau Women and a beloved member of the Meet Me In Suncook Committee.



Joan was predeceased by her two beloved husbands, Richard McNamara and Richard Bailey as well as her sister, Julia G. Ross and nephew, Jonathan Ross.



She is survived by her children: Dan McNamara and his wife Dianne of Wilson, NC, Jeff McNamara and his wife Deanne of Allenstown and Sharon Wogaman and her husband Dennis of Littleton; her stepchildren: Doug Bailey and his wife Robyn of Hooksett, Cathleen Scruton of Pembroke, Cheryl Bailey Pfefferle of Epsom and Karen Bailey of Braselton, GA. She also leaves her "special son," Ron Hutchins and his wife Robin of Dover. Joan is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and special friends, young and old.



Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 28th from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 11 A.M. in the Suncook United Methodist Church, 160 Main St. in Pembroke. Spring burial will be held at Head Cemetery in Hooksett. Flowers are welcome as Joan would have loved but for those who prefer, donations may be made in her memory to the Suncook United Methodist Church, 152 Main St. Pembroke, NH 03275. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



SUNCOOK- Mrs. Joan (St. Jean) (McNamara) Bailey, 85, of Suncook, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on February 20, 2020 after a period of declining health.Born in Concord, Joan was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Nellie (Duckworth) St. Jean. She was raised and educated in Suncook and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. Joan was devoted to her community and would remain here for her entire life.Prior to her retirement, Joan was employed as a floral designer. She trained at McLeod's Florist in Concord and later worked for Shirley's Flower Shop in Suncook and Mr. B's in Hooksett, where she worked for 25 years. At the age of 50, she began a new career as an aide for special education students in the Pembroke and Allenstown schools. She loved her students as much as she loved her flowers.Active in her community, Joan was a life member of the Suncook United Methodist Church, where her green thumb was evident through the impeccable upkeep of the various flowers on the church grounds. She taught Sunday school from the time she was 18 up until 5 years ago. She was also a member of the Farm Bureau Women and a beloved member of the Meet Me In Suncook Committee.Joan was predeceased by her two beloved husbands, Richard McNamara and Richard Bailey as well as her sister, Julia G. Ross and nephew, Jonathan Ross.She is survived by her children: Dan McNamara and his wife Dianne of Wilson, NC, Jeff McNamara and his wife Deanne of Allenstown and Sharon Wogaman and her husband Dennis of Littleton; her stepchildren: Doug Bailey and his wife Robyn of Hooksett, Cathleen Scruton of Pembroke, Cheryl Bailey Pfefferle of Epsom and Karen Bailey of Braselton, GA. She also leaves her "special son," Ron Hutchins and his wife Robin of Dover. Joan is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and special friends, young and old.Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 28th from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 11 A.M. in the Suncook United Methodist Church, 160 Main St. in Pembroke. Spring burial will be held at Head Cemetery in Hooksett. Flowers are welcome as Joan would have loved but for those who prefer, donations may be made in her memory to the Suncook United Methodist Church, 152 Main St. Pembroke, NH 03275. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close