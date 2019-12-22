Joan (Dellas) Bentas, 80, of Manchester, passed away on December 17, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown.
She was born in Kastraki, Greece on January 9, 1939, the daughter of Stephos and Via (Bobotas) Dellas. She was a homemaker and an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral where she was also in the choir. She was predeceased by her husband, Aristotle "Ted" Bentas in 2004.
Family members include two sons, George Bentas and his wife Joy of Goffstown; and John Bentas and his wife Christine of Epping; three granddaughters, Helena, Olivia, and Deanna; and one brother, sisters, nephews, and nieces in Greece.
A calling hour will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Funeral services will take place on Monday at 11:00 in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral with burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral or the at . To view Joan's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019