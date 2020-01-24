Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Beverly (Davis) Kane. View Sign Service Information J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603)-436-1702 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM New Castle Congregational Church Send Flowers Obituary

NEW CASTLE - Joan Beverly (Davis) Kane, 88, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020, in her New Castle home of 48 years.



Born in Arlington, Mass., on Jan. 5, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Paul H. Davis and Alice G. (Lombard) Davis.



Raised in Arlington, Mass., and Manchester, she graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1949.



From September 1950 to September 1953, Joan served in the U.S. Women's Army Corps attached to the 3rd Armored Division at Fort Knox, Ky.



After a 30-year career with New England Telephone as an administrative assistant in the Manchester sales office, Joan traveled the world. She visited China, Russia, Tunisia, Norway, Nepal, France, Great Britian and many other countries. Her favorite trip was to the Galapagos Islands.



After retiring, Joan was an member of the Telephone Pioneers of America; the Active Retirement Association - University of New Hampshire; New Castle Historical Society; and other organizations.



An avid University of New Hampshire hockey fan, she had season tickets for many years. Joan was also a member of the Children of the American Revolution.



She was predeceased by her husband, Francis P. Kane of New Castle; and her brother, Melvin P. Davis of Manchester.



Family members include her niece, Susan Davis Webel and husband Fredrick of Walpole, Maine; her nephew, Wayne Paul Davis and wife Sharon of Auburn; and niece, Barbara (Davis) Kulig and husband Leo of Manchester; five grandnieces and grandnephews; and eight great-grandnieces and great- grandnephews.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. in New Castle Congregational Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund; New Castle Historical Society; or any organization whose purpose is to promote kindness in the world.



J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, is in charge of arrangements.



