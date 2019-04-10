Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GOFFSTOWN - Joan C. (Donahue) McGorry, 92, died on April 6, 2019, after a period of declining health.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and Daniel Donahue; her husband, Robert McGorry; her daughter, Joan Dimick; her son, Brian McGorry; and three brothers, Rev. James F. Donahue, Daniel E. Donahue and Robert Donahue.



Joan worked for many years in the long-term health care system, principally at Demers Nursing Home, Hoodkroft Convalescent Center in Derry, and many McKerley facilities, retiring from Ridgewood Road in Bedford in 1993.



She was educated in the Catholic school system, graduating from St. Joseph High School for Girls in 1945 and subsequently earning her RN at Sacred Heart Hospital in 1948 and New Hampshire Nursing Home Administrator's License in 1971 from the University of New Hampshire.



Joan belonged to the Association of New Hampshire Nursing Home Administrators and served as a eucharistic minister at St. Edmond's Church for many years.



Family members include her children, Lynn Normand and her husband Jim, MaryEllen "Beab" McGorry and her partner Debra Drumm, Sean McGorry and his wife Linda; her sister Jackie Betts; son-in-law Shawn Dimick; sisters-in-law Patricia Donahue and Nancy Flood Donahue; grandchildren Brian "BJ", Shelbi and Brandon McGorry, Peter and Justin Normand, Megan Beaulieu and her husband Eric, Kyle McGorry and his wife Christina, Katherine and Gabi Drumm-Schwartz; great grandchildren Hannah and Stella Beaulieu and Thomas and Julian McGorry; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Joan's family thanks the loving staff on the Rehabilitation Unit and Unit A-2 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the amazing care they provided to our mom and to Home Health and Hospice Nurse Denise Paradise for her love and care. Also, a special thank you to her lifelong friend Ruth Lyons, who was with her every day at the nursing home.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, April 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Goffstown.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, at 10 am. from St. Raphael Church, 103 Walker St., Goffstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to two causes she believed in and contributed to for many years: The National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, 2 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 or St. Jude Partners in Hope, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.



