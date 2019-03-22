Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Carolyn (Daley) Maloney. View Sign

Joan Carolyn Daley Maloney, 89 years young, of Bedford, NH, died after a brief illness on March 18 surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Beverly, MA on January 7, 1930, and raised in Swampscott, she was the youngest child of Victor and Emily (Ferreira) Daley. She is predeceased by her three siblings, Richard, Ann (Pixley) and John.



As a toddler, Joan discovered the magic of Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester, and it became a lifelong passion. She was active in Girl Scouts and cheerleading, and distinguished herself in athletics and academics at Swampscott High School, lettering in all four years and becoming a force to be reckoned with on the field hockey field and in the classroom.



Raised during the Great Depression, she was expected to work and found early employment behind the soda counter at Eaton's Drug Store in Swampscott. It was there she met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, James Francis Maloney, Jr. Separated by his service in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II, she wrote to him daily. They married on June 9, 1949, and remained devoted to each other for 65 years, until his death in 2015. Together they raised six children: James Jeffrey, John Philip, Susan, William Joseph, Mark Francis and Sean Patrick. Early in their marriage, Jim's work took them from Swampscott to Newtown, PA to North Hatley, Quebec, before they settled for more than two decades in Hanover, NH. Later they retired to Venice, FL and Bedford, NH.



For decades, Joan overcame every challenge in nurturing and guiding her five sons and a daughter with intellectual disabilities. She baked the best chocolate chip cookies and oatmeal bread anywhere, as generations of family and friends will attest. She was a sheer joy as a mother, always there to comfort and support her children with her stable presence. Her hobbies included raising golden retrievers and knitting. She loved to have her hands in the soil, whether it involved produce or flowers, and her gardens were always abundant and beautiful. She volunteered faithfully at Meals on Wheels and these encounters built lasting and compassionate friendships. Through it all, Joan's heart was forever bound to the sun and sea at Wingaersheek Beach, where she returned every summer for nine decades. She was truly beloved by all and became the source of great strength and faith to generations of her family.



She is survived by six children, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (with two more on the way).



Viewing hours are being held in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., Gloucester, MA, from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Friday, March 22, with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23. Family and friends are cordially invited. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 134 Broadway, Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Saint Joseph Community Services (Meals on Wheels) of New Hampshire (



Online condolences may be given at:



212 Washington Street

Gloucester , MA 01930

(978) 283-0698 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 23, 2019

