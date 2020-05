Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 14th, Joan Elizabeth Fisk peacefully passed away at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home. She was born November 19, 1933, adopted by Alice and Clinton Fisk. She was raised and educated in Lynn, MA. She was employed by GE, Jordan Marsh, and an IRS retiree. Joan was a beloved member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Londonderry. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Fisk.



