BRISTOL-Joan G. Vasco, 91, died Wednesday April 29, 2020 at the Belknap Co. Nursing Home after a lengthy battle with dementia. The daughter of Joseph and Celina (Ouellette) Guerette, she was born and raised in Nashua, living in the Crown Hill area of the city. She graduated from Saint Louis de Gonzague. She met and married Michael Vasco in 1955. They lived in New York, then moved to Merrimack in 1960, living there until 1995 when they moved to Bristol. Joan raised three boys in addition to working as a secretary for the Merrimack Police Department.
When Joan and Mike moved to Bristol, they became active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In addition to regular services, Joan worked tirelessly with the Woman's Association and could be counted on to assist with all the church's collations and mercy meals. Joan and Mike traveled with the Manchester Seniors, they visited Canada, Novia Scotia, Amish in Penn. They also traveled by train to California and Virginia to visit with Louis and Tony's families.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Mike after 56 years of marriage.
Family members include her three sons and daughter-in-laws: Louis and Lisa Vasco of Brentwood, CA; Michael F. and Tamey Vasco of Bridgewater, NH; Antonio and Jennifer Vasco of Williamsburg, VA; five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Two sisters: Irene Gareri of Bridgewater, MA; scs.Doris Guerette of Manchester NH and several nieces and nephews.
Services-A private interment was held at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol. A Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace of Holy Trinity Parish at a later date when travel and gathering bans have been lifted. The family asks that you consider donations in Joan's memory to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
When Joan and Mike moved to Bristol, they became active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In addition to regular services, Joan worked tirelessly with the Woman's Association and could be counted on to assist with all the church's collations and mercy meals. Joan and Mike traveled with the Manchester Seniors, they visited Canada, Novia Scotia, Amish in Penn. They also traveled by train to California and Virginia to visit with Louis and Tony's families.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Mike after 56 years of marriage.
Family members include her three sons and daughter-in-laws: Louis and Lisa Vasco of Brentwood, CA; Michael F. and Tamey Vasco of Bridgewater, NH; Antonio and Jennifer Vasco of Williamsburg, VA; five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Two sisters: Irene Gareri of Bridgewater, MA; scs.Doris Guerette of Manchester NH and several nieces and nephews.
Services-A private interment was held at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol. A Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace of Holy Trinity Parish at a later date when travel and gathering bans have been lifted. The family asks that you consider donations in Joan's memory to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.