PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Joan O. Hennessey, 90, of Port Orange, died June 13, 2019.
Born in Lynn, Mass., she was the daughter of Gaston H. and Clothilde (Shortsleeves) Duplessis.
She graduated from Simmons College in Boston.
Joan worked as a teacher, librarian and tour guide.
She was an avid reader. In addition, Joan was a captivating public speaker and storyteller.
Joan was the beloved wife of Thomas Ford Hennessey; mother to Brian G. Hennessey and wife Catherine, Sharon R. Mabry and husband Michael, and Anne C. Pritchett; and nana of Dustin T. Pritchett, Holly E. Benoit and Lindsay E. Hennessey.
.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on June 20, 2019