Joan Hoffman Lachut of Hillsborough, N.H., died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in White Plains, N.Y., to Henry and Mary Vasey Hoffman on April 5, 1933, she was the middle of three children and graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1951.



Joan moved with her family to Connecticut, attended UConn, and embarked on her career working for a bank. Joan met her first husband, Mordaunt "Willy" Wilmott in Connecticut. They married in 1956, started a family, and moved to the N.H. countryside, where they embraced the lifestyle of outdoor sportsmen and expanded their family to four children. There were many happy years early on, but after 15 years, the rigors of rural life took its toll on the marriage.



On Oct. 9, 1973, Joan married Ervin R. Lachut of Hillsborough N.H., who had five children of his own.



Joan was an avid supporter of family activities, including 4-H, sports, theater, whatever the children, and later their offspring, were involved in. With family alongside, she and Ervin worked hard and the Lachut Farm continued to thrive. They remained lifelong partners until Ervin's death in November 2007.



Joan loved the election cycle rite of working the polls and the buzz of town meeting day. She kept up on local politics with her friends at the local coffee stops. In recent years, she shared camaraderie with senior groups and looked forward to yoga and exercise classes.



Joan is predeceased by her husband, Ervin Lachut, sister, Marilyn B. Hine, and brother, Henry J "Bud" Hoffman. She is survived by her four children, Linda and husband George Davison III of Antrim, Barbara Bammarito of Jefferson and significant other Scott Miller of Hillsborough, Paul Wilmott and significant other Peggi Nightingale of Hillsborough, Carolyn and husband Michael Lane of Beaumont, Texas; Ervin's five children, Connie and husband Don Miller of Middleboro, Mass., Natalie and husband Craig Bishop of Biglerville, Pa, Karen and husband Tom Long of Centerville Mass., Nancy Bradshaw of New Limerick, Maine, Robin and husband John Weeks of Greenland, N.H.; and many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life gathering will be held outside at the Lachut Farm, 559 Cooledge Road, Hillsborough, N.H., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Please honor public health guidelines. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillsborough N.H. Rescue Squad whose caring responsiveness is so appreciated and will be remembered. Hillsborough Rescue Squad, PO Box 7, Hillsborough NH 03244.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store