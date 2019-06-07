BEDFORD - Joan Lois Blanchard, 90, of Bedford, passed away on May 31, 2019, after a period of declining health in Ridgewood Center where she resided for the past 12 years.
Born in Manchester on May 23, 1929, she was the daughter of Harry and Teresa (Ordway) Hayes.
In 1950, she married David O. Blanchard. They were married more than 40 years before his passing in 1990. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, David J. Blanchard, and a daughter, Melissa Minichiello.
Family members include two daughters, Rebecca and her husband, Michael Audley of Bow, and Debra and her husband, Brian Kugelman of Chatham, N.J.; a son-in-law, Henry Minichiello of Moultonborogh; a sister-in-law, Colleen Brady Hayes of Nashua; and six grandchildren, Joel and Scott Minichiello, Adam and Justin Audley and Katlyn and Patrick Kugelman.
The family of Joan would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Ridgewood Center and Compassus Hospice for the care and kindness shown to their mother for many years.
.
SERVICES: A private service will take place at the convenience of the family.
Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Union Leader on June 7, 2019